Springfield city council votes to toughen ordinances dealing with animal cruelty and fighting | First Listen

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Michelle Eccles
Published March 5, 2026 at 6:52 AM CST
  • Fines are going up for first time offenders of animal cruelty in Springfield
  • Health care providers who serve low-income patients and the uninsured accusing drug manufacturers of restricting access to low-cost medicines
  • Former Department of Justice attorneys filed a brief in federal court arguing the Trump administration has no legal authority to demand access to Illinois' unredacted voter registration database
  • Governor JB Pritzker believes state lawmakers could move to keep the Chicago Bears immediately after the March 17 primary
  • A Republican State Senator in Illinois has filed a bill to ban companies from using groundwater in the Mahomet Aquifer for data centers
Michelle Eccles
Michelle Eccles anchors NPR Illinois' Morning Edition. Michelle has more than 30 years of experience in broadcasting which all began at her high school radio station, Homewood-Flossmoor High School in Flossmoor, Illinois. She attended Southern Illinois University Carbondale for her Bachelor of Arts in Communication with a focus in Radio Television and went on to become an award winning anchor and reporter for stations in Decatur and Springfield.
See stories by Michelle Eccles
