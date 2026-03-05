Springfield city council votes to toughen ordinances dealing with animal cruelty and fighting | First Listen
- Fines are going up for first time offenders of animal cruelty in Springfield
- Health care providers who serve low-income patients and the uninsured accusing drug manufacturers of restricting access to low-cost medicines
- Former Department of Justice attorneys filed a brief in federal court arguing the Trump administration has no legal authority to demand access to Illinois' unredacted voter registration database
- Governor JB Pritzker believes state lawmakers could move to keep the Chicago Bears immediately after the March 17 primary
- A Republican State Senator in Illinois has filed a bill to ban companies from using groundwater in the Mahomet Aquifer for data centers