UIS standout named National Player of the Week

Kennedy Osterman of UIS Women's Basketball capped her collegiate career with a national honor, earning WBCA/D2CIDA National Player of the Week recognition after powering the Illinois Springfield Prairie Stars to a pair of conference victories in her final weekend of competition.

The graduate guard delivered a dominant two-game stretch, averaging 29.5 points, 5.5 rebounds, 4.0 steals and 2.5 assists as UIS defeated William Jewell and Rockhurst.

Osterman opened the weekend with a career-high 31 points in a 105-55 road win at William Jewell. She shot 11-of-20 from the field, connected on four of eight three-point attempts, and went a perfect 5-for-5 from the free throw line while adding four steals.

She followed that performance with a 28-point outing in Saturday's 97-69 victory at Rockhurst. Osterman shot 6-of-8 from beyond the arc and finished 9-of-18 overall from the field while again converting all four of her free throw attempts.

The weekend also marked a milestone performance for the Pewaukee, Wis., native, who surpassed 1,000 career points while closing out her Prairie Stars career with her strongest stretch of her basketball career.

Osterman was previously named the Great Lakes Valley Conference Player of the Week, marking the first time a UIS women's basketball player had earned the conference honor since 2021.

This season as a Prairie Star, Osterman played in 28 games, starting all 28, and averaged 29.9 minutes per contest. She finished the year averaging 12.9 points per game while shooting 40.1 percent from the field, 38.5 percent from three-point range, and 82.4 percent from the free throw line. She also averaged 4.5 rebounds, 2.2 assists, and 2.2 steals per game while recording 62 three-pointers and 50 assists on the season.

