Eagle Day events along the Illinois River this Saturday

The annual Fulton-Mason Eagle Day, hosted by the University of Illinois Springfield Therkildsen Field Station at Emiquon and other partners, will take place from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Feb. 7 at multiple locations along the Illinois River in Fulton and Mason counties.

The free public event offers visitors opportunities to learn about bald eagles and regional wildlife through live raptor programs, hands-on science activities, hiking and wildlife viewing.

Activities will be held at several sites, each offering unique educational and outdoor experiences.

9 a.m. to 4 p.m. — Illinois State Museum-Dickson Mounds , 10956 N. Dickson Mounds Road, Lewistown.

Hands-on science stations, children’s crafts and displays of native and invasive fish and wildlife will be available, with scientists and wildlife experts on site. Food will be available for purchase from The Lunchwagon. The World Bird Sanctuary will present its “Raptor Awareness” program at 1 and 3 p.m. in the museum auditorium. The one-hour programs will feature live hawks, owls and an eagle with free-flight demonstrations highlighting their role in the ecosystem. Free tickets will be available beginning at 9 a.m. in the museum lobby. Seating is limited.

9 a.m. to 3 p.m. — Emiquon Preserve Wetland Observatory, off Illinois routes 97/78. The Nature Conservancy and UIS Therkildsen Field Station at Emiquon will host wildlife viewing with spotting scopes and a campfire. The first 100 visitors will receive a complimentary eagle-themed item, and visitors may compare their wingspan to that of an eagle.

10 a.m. — UIS Therkildsen Field Station at Emiquon, 11316 N. Prairie Road, Lewistown. A guided hike along The Nature Conservancy's Ridge Trail overlooking the Emiquon Preserve will depart from the field station. Illinois State Museum Curator of Anthropology Brooke Morgan will discuss the area's archaeological history during the approximately two-mile out-and-back hike. Participants should wear sturdy, closed-toe shoes and weather-appropriate clothing and bring water and snacks. A signed waiver is required.

10 a.m. to noon — Lewistown Visitor Center, 222 S. Main St., Lewistown. Wildlife Prairie Park will present a live animal display, courtesy of the City of Lewistown and the Lewistown Chamber of Commerce.

10 a.m. to 3 p.m. — Chautauqua National Wildlife Refuge, 19031 E. County Road 2110N, Havana. Visitors may explore refuge trails, climb the 100-foot historic observation tower and, weather permitting, drive the Automobile Tour, which will be open for this day only.

All day — Havana Riverfront Park, off North Schrader Avenue in Havana. Self-guided wildlife viewing and a simulated eagle's nest will be available for photo opportunities.

A complete schedule and map of event locations is available online. Follow Therkildsen Field Station at Emiquon on Facebook for updates.