How to vote in Illinois in 2026: Early voting begins this week for most of the state

Capitol News Illinois has launched its revamped 2026 Election Guide to coincide with the opening of early voting throughout much of the state.

The guide has a rundown of key dates, information on how to register and vote early, and a lookup tool to put voters in touch with their local election authority. It also links to the coverage of the various races for statewide office.

Access the guide here.

Early voting opens

The guide launched this week to coincide with early voting opening on Feb. 5 for the March 17 primary in most of the state, outside of Cook County. Early voting kicks off on Feb. 12 in downtown Chicago and either Feb. 18 or March 2 in suburban Cook County, depending on where you live. Early voting for all jurisdictions ends on March 16.

Most early voting takes place at the local election authority’s offices, which for most residents is their county clerk’s office. Some churches, libraries, colleges and universities and other government buildings are also offering early voting. Voters can find local polling locations and hours at the Illinois State Board of Elections website.

Registration is also open at most polling locations through Feb. 17. Grace period registration, available at some polling locations, opens Feb. 18 and closes on Election Day, March 17.

Registration is also open online at ova.elections.il.gov until March 1 and will reopen on March 19.

Registration identification

Any voter who needs to register for the first time or file an address change must present two forms of ID, one of which shows the voter’s current address.

Valid forms of identification include work, school, state and military ID, passports and drivers licenses, leases and mortgages, utility bills, vehicle registration, credit and debit cards and insurance cards.

Voters who do not present a valid form of ID if needed can cast a provisional ballot and present ID to the election authority by March 24.

ID requirements vary at polling locations, but election authorities recommend bringing at least one form of identification in case of any questions.

Mail-in ballots

Mail-in ballots will also be sent to voters who’ve requested them beginning Feb. 5. The last day to request a mail-in ballot is March 12.

They must be postmarked by Election Day, but county clerks recommend mailing these ballots at least a week in advance of the election, due to United States Postal Service changes that could delay mail.

Election authorities will also accept mail ballots delivered by hand, and some have drop boxes where ballots can be delivered. Voters who requested a mail-in ballot can still vote in person but must surrender the mailed ballot before doing so.

Polls will be open 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Election Day. If voters are in line before the polls close, they are guaranteed a chance to vote.

Capitol News Illinois is a nonprofit, nonpartisan news service that distributes state government coverage to hundreds of news outlets statewide. It is funded primarily by the Illinois Press Foundation and the Robert R. McCormick Foundation.