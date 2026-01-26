UIS introduces free tax filing assistance for lower-income individuals through IRS program

The University of Illinois Springfield is offering free tax preparation services for the first time through the Internal Revenue Service’s Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) program, expanding access to professional tax help for eligible members of the Springfield-area community. The program is hosted by the UIS’ College of Business and Management.

Through the VITA program, trained and IRS-certified volunteers assist with preparing and filing federal and state income tax returns at no cost. The program is designed to support individuals who generally earn $67,000 or less, people with disabilities, older adults and limited English-speaking taxpayers.

Individuals who are unsure whether they qualify are encouraged to contact UIS for assistance.

Tax preparation services will be offered from Feb. 1 through March 31 at UIS in the College of Business and Management, University Hall, Room 4046. Appointments are required and scheduled on a first-come, first-served basis and can be made by emailing vitataxhub@uis.edu or calling 217-206-6541.

Participants should bring all necessary documentation to their appointment to ensure accurate and efficient service. Required materials include W-2 and 1099 forms, Social Security cards or ITINs for all family members, valid photo identification for the taxpayer and spouse and a copy of the prior-year tax return.

Those filing jointly must have both spouses present. Additional documentation may include recent IRS letters such as Letter 6419, Identity Protection PIN information if applicable, 1098 forms or real estate tax receipts, proof of unemployment compensation, proof of child care expenses, health coverage statements and direct deposit information. Illinois homeowners should also bring their parcel number.

The VITA grant program is an IRS initiative that supports free tax preparation services for underserved populations through partnerships with colleges, nonprofits and community organizations. The IRS awards matching funds to participating organizations that provide free tax preparation services during the tax filing season at locations across all 50 states and the District of Columbia.

For more information, visit uis.edu/event/volunteer-income-tax-assistance-vita.