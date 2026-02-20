UIS to offer virtual discussion on primary races

The University of Illinois Springfield invites the public to a virtual lunch-hour webinar, “Before the Ballots are Cast: Previewing Key 2026 Primary Races.”

A panel of experts will discuss some of the most notable primary contests unfolding across the United States this spring and summer. The conversation will explore the candidates, issues and political forces shaping these races, with time for audience questions about what is at stake before the ballots are cast.

WHEN: Noon Feb. 24

WHERE: Zoom

Panelists include Matt Geras, associate professor in the UIS School of Politics and International Affairs; Hans Hassell, LeRoy Collins Professor of Political Science at Florida State University; and Kristina LaPlant, assistant professor in the Department of Political Science and Public Administration at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse. Sean Crawford of NPR Illinois will moderate the discussion.

Co-sponsored by the UIS Center for State Policy and Leadership and the UIS School of Politics and International Affairs, the webinar is free and open to the public.

The lunchtime event is designed for anyone interested in American politics and elections. Participants are encouraged to bring their lunch and questions.

Register online at forms.uofi.uis.edu/sec/2126461691.