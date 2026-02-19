Decatur offers free smoke alarms to eligible residents

The Decatur Fire Department is proud to participate in “Be Alarmed!”, a statewide program that provides free 10-year sealed smoke alarms and fire safety education to eligible homeowners.

Through a partnership with the Illinois Fire Safety Alliance and the Office of the Illinois State Fire Marshal, our crews can visit your home, review basic fire-safety tips, and install up to three long-life smoke alarms at no cost.

What You Need to Know:

• The program is free for homeowners in privately-owned, owner-occupied residences.

• Rentals, hotels, lease agreements, and similar properties are not eligible, in accordance with the Illinois Smoke Detector Act.

• Only 10-year sealed lithium smoke alarms are installed—these alarms cannot have their batteries removed and are designed to last the life of the device.

• During the visit, our firefighters will help you check your home for hazards and assist with planning a home fire escape route.

If you are a homeowner in need of smoke alarms or a home fire safety check, call Decatur Fire Station 1 at 217-424-2811.

Office hours: Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.