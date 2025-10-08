Decatur asks water customers to conserve

Due to ongoing drought conditions in the Lake Decatur watershed, Decatur officials are requesting that water customers voluntarily reduce the amount of water they use until further notice.

Lake Decatur is currently 2.4 feet below the normal level and is slowly declining due to evaporation and lack of rain.

This request is only a precautionary measure in case drought conditions continue for an extended period of time, authorities said.

All Decatur and Village of Mt. Zion water customers can practice these tips to help reduce water usage:

Operate washing machines and dishwashers only when full

Take shorter showers, and short showers instead of baths

Don't let water continue to run while washing hands, brushing teeth, or shaving.

Utilize car wash businesses and refrain from washing cars at home (car washes are more efficient as they recycle water.)

Decatur continues to tap into alternative water sources and leaders said they are communicating with the 24 largest water users for their assistance with conservation.

