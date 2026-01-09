© 2026 NPR Illinois
The Capital's Community & News Service since 1975
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

University of Illinois will be seeking a new president to take the reins in 2027 | First Listen

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Michelle Eccles
Published January 9, 2026 at 6:58 AM CST
First Listen logo
  • Tim Killeen has led University of Illinois' campuses in Chicago, Springfield and Urbana-Champaign for over a decade and will retire in 2027
  • A Republican candidate running for a second time to unseat Governor JB Pritzker is proposing an Illinois DOGE
  • Illinois Governor JB Pritzker says President Trump and Homeland Security Chief Kristi Noem are lying about the fatal shooting in Minnesota
  • Governor JB Pritzker signed the Clean and Reliable Grid Affordability Act into law
Tags
News First ListenLocal News
Michelle Eccles
Michelle Eccles anchors NPR Illinois' Morning Edition. Michelle has more than 30 years of experience in broadcasting which all began at her high school radio station, Homewood-Flossmoor High School in Flossmoor, Illinois. She attended Southern Illinois University Carbondale for her Bachelor of Arts in Communication with a focus in Radio Television and went on to become an award winning anchor and reporter for stations in Decatur and Springfield.
See stories by Michelle Eccles
Related Stories