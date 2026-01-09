University of Illinois will be seeking a new president to take the reins in 2027 | First Listen
- Tim Killeen has led University of Illinois' campuses in Chicago, Springfield and Urbana-Champaign for over a decade and will retire in 2027
- A Republican candidate running for a second time to unseat Governor JB Pritzker is proposing an Illinois DOGE
- Illinois Governor JB Pritzker says President Trump and Homeland Security Chief Kristi Noem are lying about the fatal shooting in Minnesota
- Governor JB Pritzker signed the Clean and Reliable Grid Affordability Act into law