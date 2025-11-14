Decatur begins first phase of water rationing due the ongoing drought

The City of Decatur is moving to Stage 1 Water Rationing and asks that all water customers adhere to water conservation requirements. Lake Decatur’s water level continues to drop and drought conditions persist in the Lake Decatur watershed as much of central Illinois has received below average rainfall since mid-August 2025.

Lake Decatur, the primary source of water for the City of Decatur and Village of Mt. Zion, is over 3 feet below the normal level and continues to slowly decline due to evaporation and lack of consistent rain. Recent rain showers have not been significant enough to stop the water level from declining.

While weather outlooks for this winter and spring are promising, the City is being proactive and in accordance with our drought action plan is implementing Stage 1 Rationing which requires that residents and businesses further conserve water.

Stage 1 Rationing is the precursor to the actual beginning of water rationing which will be necessary if drought conditions continue for an extended period of time. The City is currently tapping into alternative water sources to further supplement the water supply and reviewing other options.

Stage 1 Rationing includes:

• Use of water to maintain lawns, golf courses, athletic fields and all other vegetation is allowed only on Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday of each week. This does not apply to commercial gardening, landscaping, and plant nursery facilities.

• The pumping of water from Lake Decatur for irrigation purposes is prohibited.

• The initial filling of hot tubs, swimming pools, and ponds is prohibited.

• Washing of any vehicles is prohibited except at commercial car wash facilities, car detailing facilities, and at car sales facilities.

• The pre-serving of water at restaurants is prohibited unless requested by the customer.

• Detectable water leaks must be repaired within 72 hours of discovery. If the leak is not repaired in this time frame, then the leaking service may be shut off by the City.

Here are voluntary ways to reduce water usage:

• Operate washing machines and dishwashers only when full

• Take short showers instead of baths

• Don’t let water continue to run while doing dishes, washing hands, shaving, or brushing teeth

More tips can be found at www.epa.gov/watersense