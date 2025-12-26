Illinois state parks hosting New Year's Day hikes

You're invited to ring in the new year by hiking at state parks across Illinois on January 1.

The Illinois Department of Natural Resources is hosting self-guided hikes at 17 state parks. These free, family-friendly hikes are available to the public.

The First Day Hike program is an initiative in partnership with America’s State Parks Foundation. The organization began the event in 1992 in Massachusetts. The campaign encourages participants nationwide to hike, bike and engage in activities in state parks on the first day of the new year.

This year, the program is highlighting America’s 250th anniversary in 2026 and the outdoor places that have shaped the country’s past and present.

“IDNR invites Illinoisans everywhere to take time on Jan. 1 to explore our beautiful state parks and consider what conservation and public lands may look like in the future,” said IDNR Director Natalie Phelps Finnie. “There’s no better way to clear your mind after the holidays and look ahead to a new year than to explore the outdoors.”

The following Illinois state parks will have stickers and special photo opportunities for hikers. Visitors are encouraged to sign in and share photos and videos on social media with the hashtag #ILFirstDayHikes.



Beall Woods State Park, Wabash County

Beaver Dam State Park, Macoupin County

Castle Rock State Park, Ogle County

Eagle Creek and Wolf Creek state parks, Shelby County

Eldon Hazlet State Recreation Area, Clinton County

Fox Ridge State Park, Coles County

Giant City State Park, Jackson County

Illinois Beach State Park, Lake County

Lincoln Trail State Park, Clark County

Lincoln’s New Salem State Historic Site, Menard County

Pere Marquette State Park, Jersey County

Rock Island Trail State Park, Stark County

Sand Ridge State Forest, Mason County

Sangchris Lake State Park, Sangamon County

Starved Rock State Park, LaSalle County

Volo Bog State Natural Area, Lake County

Illinois does not charge admission to state parks, historic sites and other locations. For more information, visit https://dnr.illinois.gov/parks.html.