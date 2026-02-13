© 2026 NPR Illinois
Statewide: Fear, visa delays and costs are keeping international artists from the Midwest

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Sean Crawford
Published February 13, 2026 at 5:35 AM CST
Swedish “folkapella” group Kongero performs at the University of Vermont in December 2025. One member of the group, Emma Björling, had to miss several stops on the tour due to visa delays.
Danielle Devlin/Provided
Swedish “folkapella” group Kongero performs at the University of Vermont in December 2025. One member of the group, Emma Björling, had to miss several stops on the tour due to visa delays.

On this episode, international artists and musicians have long seen the U.S. and the Midwest as a place to share their work and build careers. But for many, just getting here has become harder, more expensive and fraught with fear. We have a report from the Midwest Newsroom.

Also:

* Charlie Schlenker talks vaccines, tariffs and more with Peoria Republican Congressman Darin LaHood.

* Emily Hays has the story of a documentary that criticizes the presence of Chinese international students at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign.

* Some lawmakers say they have concerns with increasing higher education funding because of a tight state budget.

* Rich Egger has more on a book by an Iowa-based folklorist chronicling life on the Mississippi River in the last century.

* We have details on an uncertain future of climate hubs that aim to better understand how climate change affects agriculture and forestry.

* Erica Austin of Springfield joins us to discuss an American Cancer Society effort to encourage Black women get tested for cancer.

Bobby Broom selected by Herbie Hancock for International Jazz Day All-Star Global Concert
NIU Arts Blog
* We visit with Northern Illinois University associate professor Bobby Broom about his selection to play in an upcoming major jazz event in Chicago.

* We talk with some mental health experts about how to follow the news, but avoid being overwhelmed by what you're reading and hearing.

Sean Crawford
Email Sean Crawford
See stories by Sean Crawford
