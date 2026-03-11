Christopher D Sims on his budding connections as new community Organizer for IPA

Writer, Educator, Activist, Poet, Christopher D. Sims recently relocated to Springfield from Rockford and is community organizer for.

Christopher D. Sims is a poet, performer, educator, activist, and newly arrived Springfield resident. The conversation began the way the two met: completely by chance. While Jeff admired artwork at The Pharmacy Gallery, Christopher walked up, introduced himself, and the two ended up talking for half an hour. That moment captures exactly who Christopher is—open, curious, and ready to connect.

Originally from Rockford, Christopher was first introduced to Springfield years ago when Sheila Walk invited him to judge a statewide poetry competition. Since then, he’s built relationships with local artists, Unitarian Universalist congregation members, and downtown creatives. Now he’s here full‑time, working as the new organizer for Illinois People's Action, eager to meet residents and learn about the community’s needs—especially around environmental justice.

Christopher’s artistic path is equally rich. From breakdancing and rapping in his youth to performing social‑justice‑focused poetry across the U.S.—including memorable trips to Honolulu—he brings decades of experience to Springfield’s growing arts scene. He’s also an educator with Denver’s Lighthouse Writers Workshop and continues to teach poetry when called upon.

Before wrapping up, Christopher shared one more gem: his newly released album Illinois Statesman, created with musician Ricky White during the pandemic and now available on streaming platforms.

Springfield, get ready—Christopher D. Sims is here, and he’s already building community one conversation at a time.

Jeff Williams:

Welcome to Community Voices, a production of NPR Illinois. I'm your co-host, Jeff Williams, in the studio. Christopher D. Sims. Christopher, what's up?

Christopher D Sims:

What's good? What's up, man?

Jeff Williams:

Okay, so first off, Christopher D. Sims, do you go by that a lot?

Christopher D Sims:

I do, yeah. I've used it a lot and people see that name. Yeah, and I think, yeah, I've been on the internet, and I've seen other Chris Sims and Chris A. Sims. And maybe two or three other, Christopher Sims, so the D. And then if I need to expand it, I'll use my whole middle name.

Jeff Williams:

Right.

Christopher D Sims:

And that's Donshale, D-O-N-S-H-A-L-E. So.

Jeff Williams:

Right, Yeah, I've had to use Curtis sometimes, my middle name. Christopher, writer, community organizer, educator, activist. What's crazy is Okay, I was just at The Pharmacy Gallery and Art Space and I was looking at a Delinda Chapman painting right then. And all of a sudden this person approached me and it was Christopher. It's kind of a neat setting to get to know each other better right here.

Christopher D Sims:

Totally.

Jeff Williams:

You know, so it's kind of cool. So yeah, you gave me a little bit of background, but tell me some of your background... about how you coming up or being in Springfield now.

Christopher D Sims:

You know what's interesting too, Jeff… I want to say several years ago, Sheila Walk reached out to me via e-mail and asked me, would I come judge the Statewide Poetry Competition. So that was my first… kind of initial introduction to Springfield's art scene. So her and I went back and forth and we plugged it, we made it happen. I came down on the train from Chicago and I'm from Rockford. So that was pretty cool. That was an awesome weekend. And I heard some young people doing some really good stuff with poetry. And then maybe not too long after that, I started talking with Martin Wolf, who's the minister at the UU congregation here. (He) and Shatriya Smith, the three of us were talking about bringing me down here to perform at that congregation. So that didn't work out because (that’s when) the pandemic hit. It was right there.

Jeff Williams:

So you knew Shatriya a little bit beforehand then?

Christopher D Sims:

Yep.

Jeff Williams:

Okay.

Christopher D Sims:

And then. Yeah, she's a part of a poetry group on Facebook, the Messenger. So, her, I, and a bunch of other posts in the area are in that group. So, I've gotten to know Springfield through the poetry group and the folks getting down with the art scene here. So, it's really cool that that manifested the way it did.

Jeff Williams:

Yeah, that's super cool though. You were really active in Rockford and Chicago. Since you're here more recently, just getting kind of into the reaching out to people. I mean, knowing Shatriya, that's a big help because Shatriya knows a lot of people.

Christopher D Sims:

Yeah, through her and through some folk I've met who attend the UU congregation. And yeah, just folk! I'm going downtown a lot. I'm hanging out by the Old State Capitol building. I've met Jenny at Studio Six. Yep, and you mentioned Monica.

Jeff Williams:

Monica at the Wild Rose?

Christopher D Sims:

Yeah, her recently. And then there's a guy named Justin at the... (Old) State Capitol and other building, he's a facility guy. So, even him… I have met. I'm a very friendly and open guy that I just like to meet people, man.

Jeff Williams:

Yeah, well, I know you walked right up to me, and you just started talking and talk for, I don't know, like what, a half an hour or something like that?

Christopher D Sims:

Something like that, man. But yeah, I can, I either wind up in the right place at the right time, or I just see cool people and I'll start talking to them, man. I'm just that way. And it helps being that I'm a community organizer brought here to work for Illinois People's Action, IPA for short.

Jeff Williams:

Right.

Christopher D Sims:

So, in that job, I have to reach out to people and talk to them. And I've been having a pretty good fortune doing that.

Jeff Williams:

Yeah, right on. That's cool. So then you also, you were involved with… it looks like you were a member of the Lighthouse Writers Workshop.

Christopher D Sims:

Yeah, out of Denver. Yeah. Not only am I A poet performing, but I'm an educator too. So, Lighthouse picked me up several years ago and I'm on their roster. If they need somebody to teach this class or that class regarding poetry, I can do that.

Jeff Williams:

Oh, right on!

Christopher D Sims:

That's a pretty awesome opportunity.

Jeff Williams:

Yeah, like talk about anything. We will be working together, I think, like at this little, Dim Art House (show). It's right next to the Staley Studio located in the Dance Creations Dance Studio. which is on, it's on Cottonwood (and 14th Street) here in Springfield. But some of the other people who help run that, Janet Cripe, who owns the building, she owns the dance studio section. Recently, she's realized she had some extra space that she kind of was just using as storage for some of the things that she needed for her dance, her performances and stuff like that. And she's like, man, I could kind of clear these out and maybe use them, rent out as spaces. So recently, that's why Dim Art House was able to find another physical location there. And Staley Studios, which Diane DeLeonardo and Amy Lynn have. So it's kind of nice because it's compartments, but we don't have to maintain the whole building or anything like that and gives us space to do more creative things. With that being said, (for) this show… they had kind of come up with called Alchemy, thought it'd be kind of a cool thing to, you know, to reach out to other artists. That's what they wanted to do. And … it was funny because we had this meeting and we were like, we should have some local people, BUT then some people from other areas too. And it was right around the time that you and I met. Cool. You know what I mean? So, then I was like, oh, this will be perfect because I was like, I really don't know too much about Christopher, you know, so it'll be cool to have him come in and then not many other people would (know him). So, it'd be like this fresh person coming in and I thought that would be kind of a cool thing.

Christopher D Sims:

Awesome, man. I'm glad you asked too, bro, because yeah, man, Performing… I've done a ton, and I started performing when I was very young, and it was actually break dancing first.

Jeff Williams:

Oh yeah, Old school break dancing. Oh yeah, definitely.

Christopher D Sims:

And then, that morphed eventually into... I joined a rap group, old school rap group called City Rap Force at Haskell (Academy) Elementary School in Rockford. And then from there, it just took off, man.

Jeff Williams:

Right.

Christopher D Sims:

So not only am I a poet and spoken word artist, I can rap too.

Jeff Williams:

So that was like around the same time, break dancing and (you) started rapping around the same time?

Christopher D Sims:

Yeah, it was a little bit after I wound up at high school and then started, yeah, freestyling and rapping with some and writing raps with guys. at high school, but definitely the breakdancing came before because I was still a huge fan of the old movie ‘Beat Street’ (1984).

Jeff Williams:

Oh yeah, See, we had a little group that we kind of thought we knew what we were doing, you know what I mean? But we weren't… we were not… we were not very good. We got into one out at the Illinois State Fairgrounds.

Christopher D Sims:

Nice.

Jeff Williams:

We got into a competition. It was… we were terrible, man. We at the same time there's these other dudes, man, Woody Oliea, who his sister actually makes some great artwork here in town (Yvonne Oliea), kind of reconnected after tons of years. The same time as we were doing that, we were (doing) the band thing, we were kind of starting to take off with our band thing. So, it was kind of like, oh, shoot, we're not that great at break dancing. We better go ahead and just try to stick with these guitars, because we were not… we weren't! These other dudes were killing us, you know! But anyhow, (laughter) so then you kind of came up from that and then started to just sort of perform more and stuff?

Christopher D Sims:

Yeah. There was a 5th and 6th grade talent show that performed in. And then I kept with the rap but wasn't performing a ton. And then when I got to college, I went to school at Rust College in Holly Springs, Mississippi.

Jeff Williams:

Oh, okay.

Christopher D Sims:

Then (I) met up with some guys from Chicago.

Jeff Williams:

They were down there?

Christopher D Sims:

Yeah. And that school recruits heavily in Chicago. So, shout out to the Bearcats, Rust College! Yeah, we met up with some guys who were heavy in the rap and hip hop. And then in some talent shows at Rust College. So that added to my ability to perform. And then once in around the late 90s, early 2000s, I started writing social justice poetry and pieces like ”I met her at a bookstore” and “I am a poet”. And then that elevated my performance experiences to the highest degree. And since then, I haven't looked back! I've performed all over the country, New York City, Memphis, San Diego, Honolulu, so different places.

Jeff Williams:

Honolulu, man.

Christopher D Sims:

Beautiful, man.

Jeff Williams:

Beautiful. I've never been to Hawaii, you know, I think that'd be… I mean, I've had friends who live out there and they're like, man, if you ever want to come out, I just haven't, but it's like a different… it's a different thing, you know?

Christopher D Sims:

It is, bro. I remember I was with … and still am with a group called the ILI (Intercultural Leadership Institute). We had three places that we went (to) and Honolulu was, I think it was the last on the trip and amazing. I've never seen water so clear and water so close to you where it's not frightening, but it's, I mean, man, you have to face it and get used to how much water is out there. And it's beautiful.

Jeff Williams:

Yeah, that'd be super cool.

Christopher D Sims:

Yeah. And one thing that I love about, especially native Hawaiians, they're some of the (easiest people) to be around, easy to get to know; (most) passionate about that culture, people that I've ever met. They're very hospitable, and you can just see Hawaii (in) all (of) them. And then just the whole water culture, being kind, and considerate, being passionate, and just being really amazing people. And that, I mean, that's native Hawaiians all day long, and I'm glad I got a chance to experience that.

Jeff Williams:

Well, it's cool, because when you do see things like that, tends to shift your own perspective in a way. (To see) how these other people are. So Rust (College), what town is that in?

Christopher D Sims:

Holly Springs, (Mississippi).

Jeff Williams:

Holly Springs, okay. So that had to be kind of like a cultural shift, being all of a sudden in the Deep South?

Christopher D Sims:

Big time. And it was, that wasn't my first time in the Deep South, but it was my first time in Mississippi and then going to school at an HBCU (Historically Black Colleges and Universities). Man, amazing. I mean, we definitely had to adjust… being Northern Illinois folk, particularly the guys who were in my crew, most of us. Yeah, I mean, slowing down, saying, yes, ma'am, yes, sir. That whole thing was just, man. Yeah, definitely! I think it made us mature and grow up some down there and respect the way people live in the Deep South.

Jeff Williams:

Right, yeah. Well, that's the thing I remember here again, I don't mean to always be talking about like the time I was in the band, but it was just such a long time that we toured. So, a lot of my experiences were kind of related to that. But one thing that to me, one of the first times going into the, deep south and seeing small, small towns and towns like 200, 1500 people. And it was seeing kids running around like just black kids just running around. And, I'm like, wow, this is crazy. I was so not used to seeing very rural towns with large black populations. And it was it was a weird thing where it was one of the first times where I was like, why? Wait a minute, so why is it like that there and (not) here? I had to start wrapping my mind around it and then start to kind of dig into… just (to) figure it out for my own. And that was like… a crazy thing for me. And I don't even know why, necessarily. It was just something I was so not used to… because usually it was like, if I was in a small town, you're just driving through, you see the people, and it didn't seem... it was like kind of this shift like it's like … Wow! It's just different here again the different places kind of different things that are happening the different things that are considered. That are cultural norms but it's different than what you're used to. So, indeed and that's all there is to … it's just different than what you're used to.

Christopher D Sims:

Yeah bro and going into stores and places where everybody was black. That too was (different). I experienced that in Memphis too, but that, I'm walking in there and all I'm saying is people that look like us and that's, it's mind-blowing. And then they're very, they're thankful that you're there. They're like, come on in. It's a whole different thing.

Jeff Williams:

Right! You know… (differences of northern and southern) smaller towns. That's the thing that really was (different)… anyway. So how people can get a hold of you?

Christopher D Sims:

Yeah, thanks. I mentioned that I work for Illinois People's Action, and there was somebody in my same position here about six or seven years ago, I think, but I'm the new Illinois People's Action organizer right here in Springfield. And I'm willing to talk with people and learn from, especially Springfieldians, I guess, about the issues that are going on here. I know we've been heavily involved in the environmental justice issues in the area. So I'm more than willing to have conversations about that. And people can reach me. I'm on Facebook. I'm on LinkedIn. I'm on, I'm Poet Christopher D. Sims on Instagram. So Those are definitely places that people can reach me and have a conversation and ask me questions that they may not have in regards to my role or who I am as an artist and poet.

Jeff Williams:

And all those social media platforms are Christopher D. Sims?

Christopher D Sims:

Yeah. Keeping it simple.

Jeff Williams:

No, that's the best way to do it because I had to jump around one of my accounts got hacked and then… you know, that name's gone. So I'm like, oh geez, you gotta use this (other name) and then have people get used to that one after a while. And so it's nice if you've got them all together right now.

Christopher D Sims:

Yeah.

Jeff Williams:

Right on. All right. Well, Christopher D. Sims, thank you very, very much for coming in and talking with us today!

Christopher D Sims:

You know…. My pleasure… Thanks for asking.

Jeff Williams:

Oh, yeah, no problem. Definitely.

Christopher D Sims:

Oh, you know what? One more thing. I have an album called Illinois Statesman that me and a guy named Ricky White, who's from Illinois, put together several years ago, but newly released it because that was recorded during the pandemic and we couldn't do what we wanted to do really. But look out for Illinois Statesmen on all streaming services.

Jeff Williams:

Right. Well, I'm glad I asked because see, you would have left that out and we would have stopped rolling and then you'd be like, “Oh! I should have mentioned that! That was a big one. I could have led with that, you know!” (Laughing) So, anyway, all right. Well, thanks a lot, Chris. It was great talking to you! Christopher D. Sims recently moved to the Springfield area and I appreciate that he came on the show, and I appreciate that he just came up and initiated a conversation with me. We'd like to hear from new voices, and voices who may have been in the area their whole life. Community Voices is a production of NPR Illinois.