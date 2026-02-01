Jeff C. Williams joined NPR Illinois in February of 2026.

Jeff C. Williams was a graphic designer for the University of Illinois Springfield, is a member of the Springfield Art Association Collective Gallery, and is a cofounder of Dim Art House, a working art studio which also provides space for arts related events in the community.

Jeff is a former events coordinator at The Pharmacy Gallery and Art Space and is a board member of the National Scholastic Art Awards (Mid-Central Illinois Region).

Recently Jeff was selected as lead artist for a grant through Healing Illinois. A youth mentorship art project; which culminated with a 2025 mural in Springfield Jaycee Park.

The Illinois State Museum purchased a set of Jeff’s paintings deemed of historical significance in 2024.

Jeff is a founding member and song writer for the band nil8. Which toured North America in the 1990s and early 2000s.

He is a graduate of Illinois State University.