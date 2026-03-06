Ric Major from Curve Inn discusses next steps for a Springfield landmark

Community Voices: Reflections After the Curve Inn Fire

On this episode of Community Voices, host Jeff Williams speaks with longtime Springfield musician Ric “Skippy” Major about the devastating fire that engulfed the historic Curve Inn. Major recalls receiving a flood of messages early that morning, rushing to the scene, and standing with owners Ami and Ray Merchant as they watched their beloved venue burn. The loss, he says, was overwhelming for the tight‑knit family of staff, regulars, and musicians who have built the Curve Inn’s legacy over more than a decade.

Major describes the emotional aftermath: investigators asking difficult questions, employees sorting through debris, and the uncertainty surrounding whether the structure can be rebuilt due to ADA requirements and property limitations. Despite the destruction, he emphasizes deep gratitude that everyone escaped safely — especially given the fire’s rapid spread and its eerie timing on the anniversary of the tragic 2003 Station nightclub fire.

Williams and Major also reflect on their own close calls with venue fires, underscoring how quickly danger can escalate in older buildings. Yet amid the loss, Major says the community response has been immediate and overwhelming. Benefit concerts, donation drives, and a special fund at IMB Bank are already supporting the Curve Inn’s 42 employees, many of whom rely on the venue as their primary income.

Major remains humbled by the outpouring of support and hopeful about the future, even as the fate of the building remains uncertain.