Sierra and Eric Ferrell connect with historic downtown at Vondra Social House

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Craig McFarland
Published January 29, 2026 at 8:19 AM CST
Sierra Ferrell

Vondra Social House is one of the newest businesses to open its doors in downtown Springfield. Owners Sierra and Eric Ferrell stop by Community Voices to discuss their new restaurant. Craig speaks with the couple about opening a business at the same time as welcoming their first child. The pair also discuss how the name, Vondra Social House, came to be as well as what customers can expect from the business.

Vondra Social House is located at 724 E. Edwards in Springfield. Follow along their Facebook page for more information.
Community Voices
Craig McFarland
Craig McFarland has been podcasting for over a decade as part of The Front Row Network. He’s the co-host of Beyond the Mouse, a Disney-focused podcast, and Peanut Butter and Biscuits, a show dedicated to all things Ted Lasso. Over the years, Craig has interviewed a wide range of guests, including Oscar winners, Olympians, acclaimed creators, actors, and more than a dozen Disney Legends.
