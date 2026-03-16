Moe's Money Moves series helps kids with financial literacy

Financial literacy often arrives too late in life—usually when young adults are already juggling student loans, rent, and credit cards. Curtis Sanders wants to change that by starting the conversation much earlier.

Sanders shared how his work as a financial literacy coordinator inspired him to create a new children’s book series designed to introduce money concepts in a way kids can understand. While working with college students, he noticed many understood basic ideas like budgeting but still struggled to make responsible financial choices. That realization sparked a simple question: What if kids learned about money before those habits formed?

Randy Eccles / nprillinois.org Curtis Sanders

His answer is “Moe’s Money Moves,” a storytelling-based series for children ages 5–10. Guided by a friendly character named Moe Money, the books introduce foundational financial concepts through engaging stories. The first trilogy, called The Blueprint Trilogy, focuses on essentials like budgeting, planning, saving with purpose, and understanding needs versus wants.

The first book, “Nile’s Awesome Car Fund,” is now available on Amazon, with the remaining books in the trilogy releasing about six weeks apart. Each story builds on the last, helping young readers progress through different levels of financial understanding.

Beyond storytelling, the series encourages family conversations about money. Each book includes interactive sections for parents and children to reflect on decisions made in the story. Future releases will also include companion workbooks designed for classrooms and families alike.

Sanders hopes the series becomes more than just books—it’s a tool to help normalize conversations about money. By introducing financial concepts early, children can grow up viewing money not as something intimidating, but as something they understand and manage with confidence.

Sanders is available for speaking engagements at moesmoneymoves@gmail.com.

Transcript pending.