Students injured when North Greene school bus overturns

Eleven students and a staff member from North Greene School District were injured in a school bus accident north of Carrollton Wednesday afternoon.

The bus was reportedly returning from a field trip and was traveling north on U-S 67, when a southbound vehicle crossed the center line on a curve in the road.

Illinois State Police say the bus driver took evasive action and left the road, striking a ditch embankment causing the bus to roll over on its side.

Those injured were taken to a hospital with what is described as non-life threatening injuries.

The road was closed for a period after the accident. An investigation is continuing.

