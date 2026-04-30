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Students injured when North Greene school bus overturns

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Sean Crawford
Published April 30, 2026 at 6:30 AM CDT
Flickr.Com/Appleswitch (Creative Commons) /

Eleven students and a staff member from North Greene School District were injured in a school bus accident north of Carrollton Wednesday afternoon.

The bus was reportedly returning from a field trip and was traveling north on U-S 67, when a southbound vehicle crossed the center line on a curve in the road.

Illinois State Police say the bus driver took evasive action and left the road, striking a ditch embankment causing the bus to roll over on its side.

Those injured were taken to a hospital with what is described as non-life threatening injuries.

The road was closed for a period after the accident. An investigation is continuing.
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