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LLCC baseball player killed in auto accident

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS
Published April 29, 2026 at 5:27 PM CDT
Michael Roberson
LLCC
Michael Roberson

Lincoln Land Community College has announced a student-athlete on the school's baseball tem has died.

Michael Roberson of Minooka was involved in an auto accident earlier Tuesday, according to LLCC.

"(Michael) was a catcher for the Loggers baseball team and a graduate of Providence Catholic High School in New Lenox. Before joining LLCC, he was a catcher for John. A. Logan College. Our heartfelt condolences go to his family, teammates and friends," the school said in a statement.

Information about the accident, including the location, was not given.
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Springfield IL Lincoln Land Community College
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