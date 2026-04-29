LLCC baseball player killed in auto accident

Lincoln Land Community College has announced a student-athlete on the school's baseball tem has died.

Michael Roberson of Minooka was involved in an auto accident earlier Tuesday, according to LLCC.

"(Michael) was a catcher for the Loggers baseball team and a graduate of Providence Catholic High School in New Lenox. Before joining LLCC, he was a catcher for John. A. Logan College. Our heartfelt condolences go to his family, teammates and friends," the school said in a statement.

Information about the accident, including the location, was not given.