Haunted school adventure set in central Illinois from the mind of Mark Russell

Local author Mark Russell is inviting middle-grade readers into a spooky, funny adventure rooted in central Illinois. His new novel, Strangely Bumptious and the Ghosts of Crypts Academy, is written for ages 9 to 14 and blends slapstick comedy with light suspense — more playful than terrifying.

The story follows Strangely Bumptious, a boy who moves to the town of Bloomfield — a place modeled after Springfield and Bloomington, complete with a dragon-shaped lake and a historic village reminiscent of New Salem. When Strangely discovers his new school is haunted, he must figure out how to rid it of ghosts to keep it from closing.

Russell, who grew up in Springfield and once worked as an interpreter at New Salem, says the setting reflects a newfound appreciation for the uniqueness of his hometown. The book carries a nostalgic 1990s vibe, inspired by the kinds of stories he loved as a kid — spooky, quirky, and character-driven. Notably, technology takes a backseat. The time period is intentionally ambiguous, and kids rely on walkie-talkies instead of smartphones.

Strangely also lives with Meniere’s disease, a condition that affects his balance. Russell chose to give his hero both a physical challenge and a ghostly ability, creating a layered character who must overcome real-world obstacles alongside supernatural ones.

Russell, now a full-time writer also assists his wife Meghan with her YouTube channel “The Grocery Lady.” He says persistence is key in any creative field. The book is available for preorder now and releases in June.

Transcript pending.