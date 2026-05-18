© 2026 NPR Illinois
For your right to be curious.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Join the NPR Illinois team!

Community Voices is seeking a co-host/editor to join Jeff Williams and Randy Eccles in getting to know our neighbors and more. Apply by May 25, 5 p.m.

The news department is seeking part-time fill-in anchor/reporters who are available either weekdays from 5:30 to 9 a.m. and/or 3:30 to 6 p.m. Apply by June 5, 5 p.m.

Small-Town Secrets Unravel in Zion Falls Mystery - local author Chris Cooper

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS
Published May 18, 2026 at 12:20 PM CDT
Book cover of A Death in Zion Falls by Christopher L. Cooper
authorchriscooper.com

Mount Zion author Christopher L. Cooper is stepping into literature with his debut novel, A Death in Zion Falls, a small-town murder mystery that peels back the polished veneer of community life.

Christopher L Cooper headshot
authorchriscooper.com
Christopher L. Cooper

The novel centers on Dr. Evelyn Porter, a beloved physician and pillar of her Midwestern town. She’s dedicated her life to caring for others—often at the expense of her own family. When she’s found dead on her kitchen floor, the investigation exposes long-buried secrets, fractured relationships, and the uncomfortable truth that in small towns, everyone knows—and sometimes feeds on—everyone else’s pain.

For Cooper, storytelling has long been a passion. A fan of layered narratives—from theater to professional wrestling—he approached writing with a cinematic mindset, building “story Bibles” and mapping scenes before ever typing the final draft. While he explored traditional storytelling formulas, he ultimately chose to trust his instincts and craft the story his own way. The result, he says, was both “fun and aggravating”—especially when wrestling with grammar, formatting, and the technical demands of self-publishing through Amazon.

If you’ve got a story inside you, don’t hold it in.
Chris Cooper, Mt. Zion author

A longtime small business owner in Mount Zion, Cooper balanced writing with running his mattress store and supporting his family. Encouraged by early readers and buoyed by community support, he pushed past doubt to publish the book independently.

With a second novel already written and a third outlined, Cooper’s writing journey is just beginning. His message to aspiring authors: "If you’ve got a story inside you, don’t hold it in."

Transcript pending.
Tags
Arts & Life Local Authormystery
Related Stories