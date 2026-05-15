Aspiring local photographer

Taylor McClure Ferris Wheel Photo

Transcribed by AI with human review:

Ko’u Hopkins:

Hello, I'm your host on today's episode of Community Voices, Ko'u Hopkins. And today we have a very special guest and a friend of mine, T-Mac. But I know T-Mac, you don't actually always go by T-Mac.

Taylor McClure:

No, so my original name is Taylor, but people call me T-Mac.

Ko’u Hopkins:

Is there a specific reason why we say T-Mac?

Taylor McClure:

It's just a soccer coach. She gave me the nickname in soccer in high school, so we just went with it.

Ko’u Hopkins:

That sounds really fun. So, Timac, I know that you are a student. What year are you in? What are you thinking? Major.

Taylor McClure:

So I'm currently a grad student, so I'll be graduating in the fall, hopefully. But my major is going to be education.

Ko’u Hopkins:

And what are you hoping to do with that?

Taylor McClure:

Honestly, I have no idea. I already have two degrees in art, so I'm trying to focus on that as well.

Ko’u Hopkins:

So maybe an art teacher?

Taylor McClure:

Possibly, yeah.

Taylor McClure

Ko’u Hopkins:

That's good. I know I think that you would be a very good art teacher in my personal opinion. So are you about to graduate now with your master's?

Taylor McClure:

I am. So yeah, we're looking for the fall semester for me graduating.

Ko’u Hopkins:

Are you excited or kind of sad, bittersweet.

Taylor McClure:

Everything. Happy, sad, in between, all the emotions for sure.

Ko’u Hopkins:

So kind of stemming into your art and your art background, I know that you're really big into photography.

Taylor McClure:

I am, yeah.

Ko’u Hopkins:

And how long have you been doing photography?

Taylor McClure:

So I've been doing photography for about 5 to 6 years now.

Ko’u Hopkins:

And what do you enjoy most about photography?

Taylor McClure:

Oh, that's a good question. So for me, I like capturing the emotions behind the lens, the emotions of people. Some people don't get to experience everything in life, like sunsets, sunrises, or being able to travel like I do. And I just like to capture that moment so people can enjoy it too.

Ko’u Hopkins:

So how long have you been into photography? Did you get into this in high school?

Taylor McClure:

So for me, it stems away from an incident that happened back in 2020, 2021. It kind of saved me in a way. And I just, I saw the world, a new picture essentially. So I wanted to stem my art background from that into more of a photography kind of way.

Ko’u Hopkins:

And are you a freelancer? Do you have a passion?

Taylor McClure:

So I would say it's both. I do freelancing on the side, but also if people call me, want ideas or different photo shoots, I do that as well.

Ko’u Hopkins:

So what type of events do you do? Do you do weddings, prom.

Taylor McClure:

So currently I just did prom. for your sister. I've done homecoming, I've done senior pictures. I more or so do lots of sports photography. I have a job during the summer with the Springfield Stags as their main photographer. It just depends on what the mood is and what I'm available for.

Ko’u Hopkins:

So if someone wants to contact you, how can they contact you for your photography business?

Taylor McClure:

They can contact me through Instagram. If they see me in person, they can just ask for my number, all that stuff.

Taylor McClure

Ko’u Hopkins:

What is your Instagram handle?

Taylor McClure:

So it's tmacpro27.

Ko’u Hopkins:

One more time, what was that?

Taylor McClure:

It's tmacpro27.

Ko’u Hopkins:

Perfect. I just want to make sure that everyone on air could be able to hear it. And I will be putting this onto the post. on nprillinois.org for anyone else who would like to look at T-Mac and kind of what he's been into. Because I know that you post on Instagram some of your shots that you do.

Taylor McClure:

I do. So it usually was just about my art I've done in the back, like drawing, painting. And then once I started doing photography, everyone, including my parents, my grandma, they've really liked the shots I've taken. And they told me to actually post it. So it's taken, it's taken courage for me to post all my work without people trying to steal it. But I mean, yeah.

Ko’u Hopkins:

I think that's always that leap of faith everyone kind of talks about because you can get really famous off of it or someone else takes your idea. But I don't think anyone's been really taking your ideas. I think you are really unique that no one can try to imitate it.

Taylor McClure:

Yeah, for me is I really try to get the most like abnormal quality, but also a different perspective from everybody. I don't want to be that person who's copying ideas or anything, but if I do take an idea, I turn it into my own and enhance it in a way. So everyone gets a different perspective, but also the same quality of a picture, but also the same love for the sport in a way.

Ko’u Hopkins:

So do you have a process for trying to get the perfect shot, or does it just come to you in the moment?

Taylor McClure:

It depends on what I'm looking for. Like if I'm doing other stuff like Photoshop manipulation, That takes time and I look for different areas in the field, like would it be sky or different like objects. But for just a single shot, it just comes naturally to me. Like I'm always creative in my mind, so I'm always thinking of new ideas to do, whether it's when I'm sleeping or if I'm awake. So my mind is going 24-7 non-stop with me thinking of new ideas to do.

Ko’u Hopkins:

What has been your favorite shots? Is it the events that you do or is it more looking at landscapes?

Taylor McClure:

It's a mixture of both. The one thing is, I will say for sports photography, the one that people know me more as, is I like capturing that moment in their expression. But for landscapes and all that stuff, I like capturing the emotion within the picture because for me, it takes me back away from reality and I'm put in my own little world. So I can't escape everything and just focus on me, myself, and the picture that comes out.

Ko’u Hopkins:

So do you say that you're really dedicated to this type of idea, or do you want to develop it some more?

Taylor McClure:

I definitely want to develop some more. I definitely want to learn every possible aspect of it, essentially. I want to make this a career for me, but also do it as a hobby and teach others how to do the same thing as well.

Ko’u Hopkins:

So do you see yourself as maybe one day being a photography professor at a university, or do you want to stay more local?

Taylor McClure:

I definitely see myself being a photography professor. I'll definitely have to look more into it, but that was definitely on the ideas of what I wanted to do after I graduate. But I just need to update my equipment and all that stuff.

Ko’u Hopkins:

So when thinking about events, would you say that you also do weddings as well? Or is that not on the table for you?

Taylor McClure:

So I've had a few people ask me about weddings. However, I couldn't do it because of my busy schedule of schooling. But I am doing my sister's wedding, my oldest sister wedding next year somewhere. But people are asking me about it and it just depends on my schedule. I am open to it. just depends on if I can get to it, if I can do it within my schedule. And yeah, I know that someone asked me to fly to California for their wedding last minute. but I couldn't do it because they only gave me a day notice. So I was in midterms and I was kind of bummed, but I just loved how they reached out to me first.

Ko’u Hopkins:

So you're saying that you are now being recognized outside of Illinois. Your talent is so good that people in California are even wanting you to come. How does that feel?

Taylor McClure

Taylor McClure:

It feels good. It feels surreal. Like there's people in Australia, there's people down in Colombia who are asking for pictures, even Russia too, that I'm a part of a group for. But yeah, it feels amazing that hopefully I can travel the world, take pictures of them, but also other things like animals. That's also a big thing I wanted to get into for photography. But yeah, I just feel happy that people are actually being able to see my work outside of Illinois because I want everything, not to be perfect, but everybody to be able to see what I do and that it's photography.

Ko’u Hopkins:

So do you also do corporate events or anything in that realm?

Taylor McClure:

Sometimes I do. It just depends, like I said, on what they want to offer, but also if it's in my availability. But the one thing I've always done is sports photography, but also landscapes and landmarks. For a few years, I was the photographer for the Illinois State Fair. I've done corporate shots for them. But it just depends on if I can make the work, if I can do it for them. And it's just about time management.

Ko’u Hopkins:

So do you have another project in mind or kind of going out on your own?

Taylor McClure:

So I do have a few projects in mind. I do have another Photoshop manipulation, which is just putting all the images together into one. But during the summer, like I mentioned, I'd be with the Springfield Stags doing their photography. But yeah, I do have a lot of projects in mind that I do want to do. It's just the time and effort if I can do it.

Ko’u Hopkins:

Do you hope to have more time over the summer?

Taylor McClure:

I know for sure I'll have more time for the summer. It just depends on what exactly I want to narrow down to be able to do.

Ko’u Hopkins:

And do you have a process on narrowing things down? Is there a certain way that you think, a certain type of activity you do? Do you light a candle? Tell us your process.

Taylor McClure:

So my process is literally just looking at the picture, which one stands out more, which one has depth, character to it. It's usually I look at all the pictures. I usually take around 200, 400 pictures, but it just depends on the circumstance. Sometimes if I'm just out wandering about, I usually do 20 to 40. I just narrow it down to best 10, best 5, and then I just pick from there.

Ko’u Hopkins:

Are those really hard to edit?

Taylor McClure:

Sometimes, yes. Most of the time it's just I look at something and it just comes to me and I just take a picture and it's already edited for me. So I really don't have to take control and edit. But sometimes I do have to enhance it a little bit. because it could be corroded, well not corroded, but overstimulated and all that stuff. But usually I just take a picture and it's already perfect the way it is for me.

Ko’u Hopkins:

What has been the hardest project for you or maybe the hardest event that you've ever had to do?

Taylor McClure:

The hardest event for sure was the state fair. However, it had humbled me a little bit. There were lots of events going on and I was there at the state fair for 18 days, not really 18 days, but it felt like 18 days. But it was more so I was there for 14, 15 hours a day taking pictures of different things. And I took a lot of pictures to the point where I had to choose which ones I wanted to show my bosses. And I would say that was the hardest thing. But it was so, it wasn't overwhelming, but it was like heartwarming in a way, because it put my foot in the door for many things like concerts and all that stuff.

Ko’u Hopkins:

Do you enjoy doing photography for concerts? Because I haven't really heard you talk about that before.

Taylor McClure:

It's more so a hit or miss for concerts. I love photography for concerts. I've done some work for Tim McGraw, Old Dominion, the Band Perry recently, Tyler Hubbard, the one half of Florida Georgia Line. And this summer I'm doing more for other artists like Jordan Davis, all that stuff. But it's more so if I can get the foot in the door, if I can talk to their manager to let me take pictures for them. It's usually a hit or miss. Usually they say yes. Usually they say no. It just depends. I know I'm going to the Devon Pavilion in Decatur to take some pictures, but it just depends on if the artist says yes or no.

Ko’u Hopkins:

You are such a humble photographer. Here people around the world, around the US are asking for your photos and even famous people are asking for your photos. So you are a very highly sought after photographer. Would you say so?

Taylor McClure:

I would say yes. It just depends on who are saying it in a way. I don't want to humble myself too much, but also it's just more so on their teams that reach out, but also if I reach out to them too.

Ko’u Hopkins:

In this day and age, you really need to start reaching out. And as we know, as Gen. Z people, opportunity doesn't always come and you got to make your own opportunities. And I'm really glad that you're making your own opportunities. So have you been pretty busy with graduation seasons? Have there been a lot of graduates, high school graduates, college graduates that have been reaching out to you?

Taylor McClure:

There has been a lot reaching out to me. But sometimes something happens sometimes, like for instance, there is a few seniors last year that fell through because of issues, commitment, but it's not on them. It's more so like just issues outside photography that they kind of do. But for the people who do reach out, I give them ample time to see if they really want to do it. For me, it's not about making money or doing like pictures for them. It's more or so they feel comfortable with me doing it, but also if they really want me to do it. I don't want someone to book with me because they just want someone to do it. I really want someone to book with me because I capture that emotion, that transparency in that photo. I want them to be able to feel relaxed and all that stuff.

Ko’u Hopkins:

So you say when you book with clients, you want them to be just as excited as you are to give them the perfect photo and to have the perfect moment. Because these moments they're going by fast. And when we're all like in our 30s and our 40s, and we look back at these photos, we want to make sure that we have Taylor McClure approved photography.

Taylor McClure:

Exactly. That's all I want everybody to look at my photos for is emotions, clarity, transitioning, but it's just, it's hard sometimes with the day and age we live in. Yeah.

Ko’u Hopkins:

Yeah, and do you also do photography for maybe maternity or babies? Have you ever done anything for that?

Taylor McClure:

Lots of people have tagged me on Facebook for people wanting it, but I just feel like I'm not comfortable for it. There are some photography topics I don't do just because of safety issues, but also it's, I don't feel like I'm qualified enough to be able to do that. They want that lasting moment, something to look back on, like you said, memories. And I feel like I'm still learning the process of photography, even though I've been doing it for years. I feel like they would benefit from other ones who've done that process before. Whereas for me, I want to know what to do.

Ko’u Hopkins:

So as you were kind of gone through your career a bit with photography, what do you say is your most favorite moment for doing photography? Which event? What maybe just photograph or maybe even editing a photo.

Taylor McClure:

So this photo I've done that really spoke to me is something it took me two months to do. It was actually a project for a photography class. I took it just because. But it was an album cover and we had to take a picture of something and make it look like it's an actual album cover. And then one I did was a picture of a light pole and I just put a whole bunch of different pictures of the sky. And that's what we call Photoshop manipulation. But that picture right there, it showed that no matter what different seasons we are, we still have a base to go back to. We still have a ground that's holding us down.

Ko’u Hopkins:

And again, could you repeat your Instagram handle or maybe any other Ave. that you would like people to contact you if they would like to hire you?

Taylor McClure:

Yeah, so my Instagram is tmacpro27.

Ko’u Hopkins:

Thank you so much, Tmac, for coming in. I really, really appreciate it. And thank you to all of our loyal listeners for listening to today's episode on Community Voices. I'm your host, Ko'u Hopkins.

