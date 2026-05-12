The Avett Brothers will play the Illinois State Fair

The Illinois State Fair is bringing a night of heartfelt lyrics and high-energy folk rock to the Illinois Lottery Grandstand Stage, as four-time GRAMMY Award nominees The Avett Brothers perform on Thursday, August 20, 2026.

Known for their raw emotion, tight harmonies, and genre-blending sound, The Avett Brothers have built a loyal following across the country. Their 2009 major-label debut I and Love and You launched them into mainstream success, and they’ve continued that momentum with chart-topping releases including The Carpenter and Magpie and the Dandelion, both debuting in the top five on the Billboard 200.

“The Illinois State Fair continues to bring a diverse lineup of nationally recognized talent to our Grandstand, and The Avett Brothers are a perfect addition,” said Illinois Department of Agriculture Director Jerry Costello II.

The band’s 2016 album True Sadness marked a career milestone, debuting at #1 on Billboard’s Top Albums chart and earning two GRAMMY nominations. The journey behind that album was captured in the acclaimed documentary May It Last: A Portrait of The Avett Brothers, co-directed by Judd Apatow and Michael Bonfiglio.

In recent years, the group has continued to evolve creatively. Their 2019 album Closer Than Together featured the hit single “High Steppin’,” which reached #1 on the Americana Radio Singles chart. During the pandemic, The Third Gleam debuted at #1 across multiple Billboard charts, with the single “Victory” also topping Americana radio.

In 2024, the band released The Avett Brothers, a self-titled project that reflects their organic songwriting process and continued artistic growth. That same year, Swept Away, a Broadway musical inspired by their music, debuted to rave reviews—further showcasing their wide-reaching cultural impact. Inducted into the North Carolina Music Hall of Fame and recipients of a Lifetime Achievement Award from the Americana Music Association, The Avett Brothers remain a driving force in modern American music.

“The Avett Brothers bring an energy and authenticity that will make this a can’t-miss night at the Illinois State Fair,” said Illinois State Fair Manager Rebecca Clark.

Tickets for The Avett Brothers will go on sale Saturday, May 16 at 10 a.m. via Ticketmaster.

Tier 3 - $58 / Tier 2 - $63 / Tier 1 - $68 / Track - $73 / Blue Ribbon - $123

*A $30 Pre-Show Party ticket is offered as an additional upgrade for all paid concerts.