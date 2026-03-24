The Chicks to play the Illinois State Fair

The Illinois State Fair announces The Chicks will take the Illinois Lottery Grandstand Stage on Saturday, August 22, 2026, bringing their powerhouse vocals and award-winning catalog to the event.

Earning universal recognition as the biggest-selling U.S. female band of all time, The Chicks have sold more than 30.5 million albums and are among an elite group of artists, and the only female group, to achieve multiple “diamond” selling (ten million copies) releases.

The trio—Natalie Maines, Martie Maguire, and Emily Strayer—has received 13 GRAMMY® Awards, six Billboard Music Awards, four American Music Awards, and numerous Country Music Association Awards, among many other accolades throughout their groundbreaking career. Since their breakout album Wide Open Spaces, the band has delivered hit after hit, including fan favorites like “Cowboy Take Me Away,” “Landslide,” and “Not Ready to Make Nice.”

Known for their tight harmonies, masterful musicianship, and powerful live performances, The Chicks continue to connect with audiences across generations.

“We’re proud to continue bringing top tier entertainment to the Illinois State Fair, and The Chicks are a fantastic addition to this year’s lineup,” said Illinois Department of Agriculture Director Jerry Costello II. “Their music has stood the test of time and continues to resonate with fans of all ages. We’re excited to welcome them to Springfield this August.”

After a nearly 14-year hiatus, The Chicks released their fifth studio album Gaslighter in July 2020 via Columbia Records. The 12-track record was co-produced by award-winning singer-songwriter and producer Jack Antonoff and has been hailed as some of the band’s most uninhibited, modern, progressive, and original work to date, reaffirming their place as one of the most influential groups in music.

“The Chicks are known for putting on an unforgettable show,” said Illinois State Fair Manager Rebecca Clark. “With a catalog of songs that so many people know and love, this will be a special night at the Grandstand that fairgoers won’t want to miss.”

Tickets for The Chicks will go on sale Saturday, March 28 at 10 a.m. via Ticketmaster.

Tier 3 - $88 / Tier 2 - $93 / Tier 1 - $113 / Track - $128 / Blue Ribbon - $168

*A $30 Pre-Show Party ticket is offered as an additional upgrade for all paid concerts.

The fair runs August 13 through August 23 in Springfield.

