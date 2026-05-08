Illinois Debates Cash Bail, Cell Phones, and College Funding - UIS PAR 2026

Originally posted May 1, 2026.

The UIS Public Affairs Reporting Program class of 2026 is nearing the end of its coverage of this session of the Illinois General Assembly. For Community Voices, director Jason Piscia convened three groups of the graduate students for a State Week like roundtable of analysis on the issues they've reported on. This panel features Joshua Hightower, intern for WCIA-TV, Evan Holden, intern for WGLT/WCBU , and Jack O'Connor, intern for the Chicago Tribune. Here is a summary of their discussion:

Joshua Hightower of WCIA reports on renewed scrutiny of Illinois’ Safety Act, particularly its elimination of cash bail. Supporters argue the reform promotes fairness by ending a system that jailed people based on their ability to pay, instead focusing on public safety and flight risk. Data cited by proponents shows the state’s prison population has declined, with no major increase in failures to appear. Critics, however, remain concerned about public safety and point to high-profile crimes committed by individuals released pretrial. While Republicans are pushing legislation to give judges more discretion, Democratic leaders say the law is working and see no urgent need for changes.

Jack O’Connor of the Chicago Tribune explains progress on a proposed K–12 school cell phone ban, a major priority of Governor JB Pritzker. After stalling last year, the bill has now passed both chambers and appears poised to become law. It would require bell-to-bell phone bans in elementary and middle schools by 2030, with flexibility for high schools and clear protections against harsh or unequal enforcement.

Host Evan Holden closes with a look at evidence-based funding for public universities. Though stalled, the proposal aims to address long-standing underfunding, even as universities disagree over how an equitable formula should work amid tight state budgets.

Together, the discussion highlights how questions of fairness, safety, education, and funding are shaping Illinois’ legislative agenda this spring.

NPR Illinois has collaborated with the UIS PAR program for over 50 years as it trains students to become journalists who cover Illinois government and politics. PAR is a unique, graduate-level journalism program where students earn a master's degree in 10 months working with professional media as part of a paid internship.

Transcript pending.