AI, water, and climate: Illinois’ policy fights explained - UIS PAR class of 2026

Originally posted May 1, 2026.

The UIS Public Affairs Reporting Program class of 2026 is nearing the end of its coverage of this session of the Illinois General Assembly. For Community Voices, director Jason Piscia convened three groups of the graduate students for a State Week like roundtable of analysis on the issues they've reported on. This panel features Abisola Dahunsi, intern for Illinois Public Media; Nikoel Hytrek intern for Capital News Illinois; and Sam Naftzger intern for WBEZ. Here is a summary of their discussion:

Illinois lawmakers are facing a pivotal spring session as major environmental and infrastructure issues move through the Statehouse. Our panel breaks down three of the most consequential debates shaping the state’s future.

One major focus is the rapid expansion of data centers driven by artificial intelligence. Reporter Nikoel Hytrek highlighted the proposed Power Act, a sweeping bill aimed at regulating data centers’ energy use, water consumption, and community impacts. While environmental groups support stronger oversight—including required community benefit agreements—business groups warn excessive regulation could push investment to other states. Though bipartisan interest exists, negotiations continue as lawmakers balance economic growth with environmental protections.

Water quality in Lake Michigan is another urgent concern. Sam Naftzger examined stalled and emerging legislation addressing PFAs chemicals and microplastics, which threaten drinking water for more than half of Illinois’ population. While one early bill faltered due to enforcement concerns, several others have advanced, targeting wastewater testing, plastic pollution, and a statewide PFAs action plan. Environmental advocates stress prevention over reaction amid limited monitoring resources.

Finally, Abisola Dahunsi explored the rise of carbon sequestration—capturing and storing carbon dioxide underground. Illinois’ geology makes it an attractive hub, promising jobs and investment, particularly in rural areas. Still, divisions remain over pipeline safety, water impacts, and whether the technology prolongs fossil fuel reliance.

Together, these debates underscore the complex choices Illinois faces as it navigates environmental responsibility, public health, and economic development.

NPR Illinois has collaborated with the UIS PAR program for over 50 years as it trains students to become journalists who cover Illinois government and politics. PAR is a unique, graduate-level journalism program where students earn a master's degree in 10 months working with professional media as part of a paid internship.

Transcript pending.