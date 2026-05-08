Illinois Lawmakers Face Tough Choices on Drugs, Hospitals, Pensions - UIS PAR Class of 2026

Originally posted May 1, 2026.

The UIS Public Affairs Reporting Program class of 2026 is nearing the end of its coverage of this session of the Illinois General Assembly. For Community Voices, director Jason Piscia convened three groups of the graduate students for a State Week like roundtable of analysis on the issues they've reported on. This panel features Jordan Daniell, intern for NPR Illinois; Jenna Schweikert, intern for Capital News Illinois; and Matt Trunfio, intern for the Chicago Sun-Times. Here is a summary of their discussion:

Illinois lawmakers are wrestling with affordability this spring, from the cost of prescription drugs to the long-term burden of pension debt. In a recent NPR Illinois Community Voices roundtable, graduate journalism students Matthew Trunfio, Jenna Schweikert, and Jordan Daniell unpacked three major policy debates shaping the session.

One proposal drawing attention is the creation of a Prescription Drug Affordability Board (PDAB). As Schweikert explained, the independent board would have the authority to review high-cost prescription drugs and set upper payment limits if prices are deemed unaffordable. Supporters point to a report suggesting Illinois could save nearly $2 billion in state health plan costs, but opponents warn the savings are uncertain. Pharmaceutical companies and some patient advocates worry manufacturers could restrict access or leave the state entirely—concerns heightened by the fact that no state has yet fully implemented such price caps. While the bill has influential backing, including House leadership, its future this session remains uncertain.

The conversation also turned to the federal 340B drug discount program, which helps safety-net hospitals serve low-income patients. Trunfio detailed how manufacturer restrictions have made it harder for patients to access discounted medications and strained already struggling hospitals. Illinois lawmakers are considering a bill to protect access to 340B drugs while increasing transparency in how hospitals use the savings—an effort aimed at strengthening the state’s case for federal reform.

Finally, Daniell tackled Illinois’ decades-long pension crisis, rooted in chronic underfunding and constitutionally protected benefits. While recent plans aim to stabilize the debt by 2045, the tradeoff between today’s services and long-term obligations continues to shape budget debates—ultimately affecting every Illinoisan.

NPR Illinois has collaborated with the UIS PAR program for over 50 years as it trains students to become journalists who cover Illinois government and politics. PAR is a unique, graduate-level journalism program where students earn a master's degree in 10 months working with professional media as part of a paid internship.

Transcript pending.