Statewide: Some choose to not pay taxes as a protest against Trump

A lot of people are unhappy with the federal government these days. Some have taken to the streets to protest. Others take it a step further by not paying their taxes as a form of civil disobedience.

In fact, there has been an increase in the number of people choosing to go that route, willing to face the consequences. We’ll hear from some of them.

Also:

Courtesy of Jules Alvarez-Leyva A photo of Jules Alvarez-Leyva (right), her youngest sibling (middle) and Oswaldo Alvarez-Leyva as children in their family home.

* Some Latino students at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign are fearful of immigration raids and the safety of their loved ones.

* Reginald Petty, a civil rights activist and East St. Louis historian, talks about his life and work. Petty recently received Illinois' highest honor, the Order of Lincoln.

* With the rising cost of beef, Harvest Public Media's Michael Marks explains how some consumers have opted to purchase a whole or half cow directly from ranchers.

* Rich Egger reports on the Western Illinois Senior Games that provide a weekend of competition and camaraderie.

* There is a gender gap when it comes to the life saving procedure known as CPR. Lawmakers are trying to address it.

* Brian Munoz has details on a St. Louis shop hoping to make an old school photography experience new again.

* This Week in Illinois History remembers the Haymarket Riot.

* Changes to federal student loans will impact the number of people able to further their education. What effects could that have on certain professions?

* Ben Howell provides details on an initiative known as Quantum Across Illinois.

* Peter Medlin reports that several school districts are dealing with big budget deficits that have forced teaching cuts.