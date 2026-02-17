Rock band Shinedown to perform at the Illinois State Fair

The Illinois State Fair has announced that multi-platinum rock powerhouse Shinedown will take the Illinois Lottery Grandstand Stage on Sunday, August 23, 2026, delivering a night of chart-topping hits and electrifying live energy.



With a career defined by record-breaking success and creative impact, Shinedown has firmly cemented its place in music history. The band boasts over 8.3 billion global streams, 24 No. 1 rock hits, 15 platinum and gold singles, and platinum or gold certification for every album in their catalog with songs like “Second Change,” “Simple Man” and “Sound of Madness.” With more than 10 million albums sold worldwide, Shinedown continues to set the standard for modern rock.

“Shinedown is one of the most successful and influential rock bands of our time, and we’re excited to welcome them to the Illinois State Fair,” said Illinois Department of Agriculture Director Jerry Costello II. “Their music connects with fans across generations, and their reputation for powerful live performances makes them a perfect addition to our 2026 concert lineup.”

The band’s latest juggernaut track, “A Symptom Of Being Human”, from their seventh studio album Planet Zero, has amassed nearly 125 million global streams and charted across five radio formats, including No. 1 at Active Rock and Top 10 placements at Alternative and Adult Contemporary. Shinedown became the first artist in history to land a single song in the Top 10 at Active, Alternative, and Hot AC radio on Mediabase—an achievement driven by the song’s unifying message about the importance of human connection.

“Bringing an act of Shinedown’s caliber to the Illinois State Fair underscores our commitment to offering fans world-class entertainment,” said Illinois State Fair Manager Rebecca Clark. “They are known for their explosive live shows, and this performance is sure to be a highlight of the 2026 Fair.”

Tickets for Shinedown will go on sale Friday, February 19 at 10 a.m. via Ticketmaster.

Tier 3 - $60 / Tier 2 - $75 / Tier 1 - $85 / Track - $90 / Blue Ribbon - $140

*A $30 Pre-Show Party ticket is offered as an additional upgrade for all paid concerts.

Mark your calendars for the 2026 Illinois State Fair, August 13 through August 23 in Springfield.

