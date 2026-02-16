Jeff C. Williams joins NPR Illinois as Community Voices co-host and editor

Community Voices is welcoming a familiar voice to a brand-new role. Jeff C. Williams — longtime musician, artist, and community connector — is stepping in as the show’s newest co-host alongside Randy Eccles on 91.9 UIS.

Jeff isn’t new to the microphone. In the 1990s, his band NIL8 toured nationally and in Canada, sharing stages with acts ranging from Faith No More and The Smashing Pumpkins to ska legends The Specials. After taking time away, the band recently returned to the stage, greeted by enthusiastic crowds and renewed support. But for Jeff, this new chapter is less about performing and more about listening.

Drawn to Community Voices after his previous job ended, Jeff saw an opportunity to continue what has always fueled him: connecting people. Whether through music, cycling the region’s trail systems, or building creative spaces like Dim Art House, he’s long believed that Springfield and its neighboring towns are part of one interconnected cultural ecosystem. “We’re all on the same wavelength,” he says — and collaboration, not competition, is what strengthens communities.

Jeff has been deeply involved in the local arts scene, from Perspectives Gallery in Petersburg to the Pharmacy Art Space and Gallery and beyond. Now, he’s eager to bring that same openness to the airwaves — creating conversations where guests feel comfortable, go deep, and share their stories.

Know someone Jeff should interview? Reach out at communityvoices@nprillinois.org. The next chapter of Community Voices starts now.

