Money available for historic projects in Sangamon County

The Sangamon County Historical Society is now taking applications for funding historic special projects within the county that carry out its mission, which is to preserve and promote interest in the history of Sangamon County.

Last year the Society gave grants to the following: Village of Divernon for repairs to the Historical Train Depot Museum; First Presbyterian Church Springfield to purchase museum quality display cabinets for a new History Room to display Lincoln artifacts and church history; Illinois State Historical Society for printing a full color Guide to Historical Markers throughout Sangamon County; The Cathedral Church of St. Paul the Apostle for new History Room display cases for church history with focus on their connection to Abe Lincoln’s marriage to Mary Todd; Rochester Sesquicentennial Committee for assembling a trio of scrapbooks detailing the village of Rochester’s 150th Anniversary; and Enos Park Neighborhood Improvement Association for digitization of the Fever River Architectural Study of all buildings in Enos Park neighborhood as of 1997.

Applications can be found on-line at https://www.sancohis.org. Click on “Resources,” then “Grants” to download application.

Completed forms can be submitted online to schsoffice@gmail.com or mailed to the Sangamon County Historical Society, Special Projects Committee, P.O. Box 9744, Springfield, IL 62791-9744. The deadline is April 20, 2026. Award winners will be announced at the Society’s Annual Meeting in June.