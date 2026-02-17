© 2026 NPR Illinois
The Capital's Community & News Service since 1975
Illinois lawmakers banding together to address the state's finances | First Listen

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Michelle Eccles
Published February 17, 2026 at 6:28 AM CST
First Listen logo
  • Increasing taxes on billionaires and corporations is one focus to shore up revenue programs for healthcare, education and housing in Illinois
  • Some people in Central Illinois say they are being left in the dark when it comes to massive data center projects
  • President Trump has signed an executive order quadrupling beef exports from Argentina
  • A cousin to Illinois Governor JB Pritzker is stepping down from his position as chair of the Hyatt Hotels in response to being named in the Epstein files
  • Illinois citizens and retailers are dealing with a shortage of pennies
  • Two downtown Springfield businesses cleaning up after break-ins
  • One person has been arrested in connection with a deadly shooting in Jacksonville over the weekend
Michelle Eccles
Michelle Eccles anchors NPR Illinois' Morning Edition. Michelle has more than 30 years of experience in broadcasting which all began at her high school radio station, Homewood-Flossmoor High School in Flossmoor, Illinois. She attended Southern Illinois University Carbondale for her Bachelor of Arts in Communication with a focus in Radio Television and went on to become an award winning anchor and reporter for stations in Decatur and Springfield.
See stories by Michelle Eccles
