Illinois lawmakers banding together to address the state's finances | First Listen
- Increasing taxes on billionaires and corporations is one focus to shore up revenue programs for healthcare, education and housing in Illinois
- Some people in Central Illinois say they are being left in the dark when it comes to massive data center projects
- President Trump has signed an executive order quadrupling beef exports from Argentina
- A cousin to Illinois Governor JB Pritzker is stepping down from his position as chair of the Hyatt Hotels in response to being named in the Epstein files
- Illinois citizens and retailers are dealing with a shortage of pennies
- Two downtown Springfield businesses cleaning up after break-ins
- One person has been arrested in connection with a deadly shooting in Jacksonville over the weekend