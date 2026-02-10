Country star and Illinois native Bailey Zimmerman to play the state fair

The Illinois State Fair announced multi-platinum country superstar Zimmerman will play the Illinois Lottery Grandstand stage on Ag Day, Friday, August 14, 2026, delivering a high-energy performance from one of country music’s most powerful and authentic new voices.



Hailing from Louisville, Illinois, Bailey Zimmerman’s performance at the Illinois State Fair will mark a home-state celebration for an artist whose meteoric rise has captured national and global attention. Known for his gritty, heartfelt sound and chart-topping hits, Zimmerman has quickly become one of the most impactful stars in modern country music.

“Bailey Zimmerman’s Illinois roots make this announcement especially meaningful,” said Illinois Department of Agriculture Director Jerry Costello II. “He represents the talent and authenticity that Illinois is known for, and we’re thrilled to welcome him back home to perform at the Illinois State Fair.”

Zimmerman first gained traction in 2020 by posting original songs to social media, quickly building a devoted following. His breakout hit “Fall in Love” went viral and made him the fastest debut country artist to reach No. 1 on Billboard’s Country Airplay chart in over a decade. The song has since earned 4x-Platinum status, followed by the 5x-Platinum, six-week No. 1 smash “Rock And A Hard Place.” Last year, Zimmerman recently released his sophomore album Different Night Same Rodeo via Atlantic Records/Warner Music Nashville – listen HERE. The album includes country radio’s #1 hit superstar collaboration “Backup Plan” featuring Luke Combs as well as other hits such as “Lost” featuring The Kid LAROI, "Holy Smokes,” “Holding On” and more.

A frequent award nominee, Zimmerman has earned recognition from the Billboard Music Awards, ACM Awards, People’s Choice Country Awards, and CMT Music Awards. He has delivered standout performances on Good Morning America, TODAY, The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel Live!, the ACM Awards, and the CMT Music Awards, while receiving acclaim from outlets including Forbes, Rolling Stone, Billboard, Variety, and American Songwriter.

“Bailey’s connection to Illinois fans runs deep, and his live shows are nothing short of electric,” said Illinois State Fair Manager Rebecca Clark. “This is a performance fairgoers won’t want to miss—whether you’ve followed his journey from the beginning or are just discovering his music.”

Tickets for Bailey Zimmerman will go on sale Friday, February 13 at 10 a.m. via Ticketmaster.

Tier 3 - $55 / Tier 2 - $65 / Tier 1 - $75 / Track - $85 / Blue Ribbon - $130

*A $30 Pre-Show Party ticket is offered as an additional upgrade for all paid concerts.

Mark your calendars for the 2026 Illinois State Fair, August 13 through August 23 in Springfield.

