© 2026 NPR Illinois
The Capital's Community & News Service since 1975
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Illinois History Day brings the theme Revolution, Reaction and Reform to their 2026 contest

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Craig McFarland
Published February 10, 2026 at 10:28 AM CST
Illinois State Museum

Laura Mitchelle, coordinator of the Illinois History Day event, returns to Community Voices to discuss the 2026 contest. This program that is run through the Illinois State Museum allows children ages 11-18 interact with history in various formats. This year the contest will be split over two day, April 27 and May 4 at the Crowne Plaza in Springfield. Craig discusses with Laura her journey in education and some of her favorite moments being involved in Illinois History Day.

For more information click here
Community Voices
Craig McFarland
Craig McFarland has been podcasting for over a decade as part of The Front Row Network. He’s the co-host of Beyond the Mouse, a Disney-focused podcast, and Peanut Butter and Biscuits, a show dedicated to all things Ted Lasso. Over the years, Craig has interviewed a wide range of guests, including Oscar winners, Olympians, acclaimed creators, actors, and more than a dozen Disney Legends.
See stories by Craig McFarland