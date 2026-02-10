Illinois History Day brings the theme Revolution, Reaction and Reform to their 2026 contest

Laura Mitchelle, coordinator of the Illinois History Day event, returns to Community Voices to discuss the 2026 contest. This program that is run through the Illinois State Museum allows children ages 11-18 interact with history in various formats. This year the contest will be split over two day, April 27 and May 4 at the Crowne Plaza in Springfield. Craig discusses with Laura her journey in education and some of her favorite moments being involved in Illinois History Day.

