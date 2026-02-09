Matchbox Twenty booked for the Illinois State Fair

The pop band Matchbox Twenty will play the Illinois State Fair grandstand on Sunday, Aug. 16.

Known for songs such as “3AM,” “Push,” “Unwell,” “Bent,” “If You’re Gone,” and “She’s So Mean,” the band has earned hits in each of the last three decades. The band has sold over 40 million records globally, received multiple GRAMMY® Award nominations, and sold-out performances across arenas, amphitheaters, and stadiums around the world.

“Matchbox Twenty is one of the most recognizable names in pop rock, and we’re thrilled to welcome them to the Illinois State Fair,” said Illinois Department of Agriculture Director Jerry Costello II. “It’s a great fit for the diverse music fans who come to the Illinois State Fair.”

Comprised of Rob Thomas, Brian Yale, Paul Doucette, and Kyle Cook, Matchbox Twent brings honest storytelling, unforgettable melodies, and songs that soundtrack life’s biggest moments.

“Matchbox Twenty brings an incredible energy and a catalog of songs that instantly resonates with audiences,” said Illinois State Fair Manager Rebecca Clark. “This show will be a can’t-miss moment for fairgoers who grew up with their music and for a whole new generation discovering it.”

Tickets for Matchbox Twenty will go on sale Friday, February 13 at 10 a.m. via Ticketmaster.

Tier 3 - $75 / Tier 2 - $85 / Tier 1 - $95 / Track - $100 / Blue Ribbon - $150

*A $30 Pre-Show Party ticket is offered as an additional upgrade for all paid concerts.