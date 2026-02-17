Downtown Springfield Inc. looking for new executive director

The Downtown Springfield, Inc. board of directors has announced a mutual separation with executive director Carlos Ortega. A news release said the organization has named Jay Shanle as interim director and a consulting group, Always On Consulting, will lead the search.

Ortega leaves after two years. According to DSI, during his tenure he executed critical grant funding, expanded SNAP benefit programs within the Old Capitol Farmers Market and led the planning efforts that resulted in DSI’s transition to a 501c(3) organization.

“The DSI Board thanks Carlos for his leadership over the last two years,” said David Lee, DSI Board President. “As we begin the search for our next executive director, we are focused on identifying a leader who can build strong relationships and continue advancing DSI’s mission to enrich the downtown experience for residents, businesses and visitors.”

Shanle currently serves as the DSI Director of Communications, as well as Program Director for the Springfield Area Arts Council. Shanle also currently serves as the co-chair of Downtown Alliance, a group working to implement the Downtown Springfield and Mid-Illinois Medical District Master Plan.

Shanle previously served six years on the DSI Board of Directors and on the INB Fire Fund Committee. He spent seven years with Conn’s Hospitality Group, where he served as corporate administrator.

