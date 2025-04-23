© 2025 NPR Illinois
Downtown Springfield Inc. listens at Community Conversations

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Vanessa Ferguson
Published April 23, 2025 at 1:39 PM CDT
View of Springfield
NPR Illinois
Springfield, Ill.

Downtown Springfield Inc. is an organization working to create a vibrant and connected community to enrich the downtown Springfield experience. DSI Executive Director Carlos Ortega and DSI Board President Blake Pryor spoke to Community Voices about Community Conversations, a series of listening sessions where community members will have the opportunity to voice their opinions about the downtown area and its future.

The next Community Conversations are scheduled for April 23 and May 10. For more information visit: facebook.com/DowntownSpringfieldInc
Vanessa Ferguson
Vanessa is the Community Voices Production Coordinator. Reach Vanessa at vfergu3@uis.edu.
