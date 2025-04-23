Downtown Springfield Inc. listens at Community Conversations

Downtown Springfield Inc. is an organization working to create a vibrant and connected community to enrich the downtown Springfield experience. DSI Executive Director Carlos Ortega and DSI Board President Blake Pryor spoke to Community Voices about Community Conversations, a series of listening sessions where community members will have the opportunity to voice their opinions about the downtown area and its future.

The next Community Conversations are scheduled for April 23 and May 10. For more information visit: facebook.com/DowntownSpringfieldInc