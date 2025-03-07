Will the Old Capitol Farmer's Market return to its former site?

Whether the Old Capitol Farmer’s Market returns to the 400 block of Adams Street in the downtown area is dependent on the status of demolition and construction still occurring, the Downtown Springfield, Inc. executive director said.

“We're working with all parties involved to do our best to make sure that the market is as close to the original location as possible,’’ said DSI’s Carlos Ortega. The outdoor market operates from May-October.

Fire ravaged a building at 413-15 Adams in June, and smoke and water damage occurred to neighboring structures. Demolition of most of that building happened in November and some occupants have returned to restored apartments to the west, above the former Cafe Moxo restaurant, said owner Chris Nickell. (The restaurant reopens Saturday at its new Chatham Road location.)

But work to demolish most of the water-damaged building to the east is now expected to occur in the next two weeks or a month, said part-owner Bill Marriott. The efforts to move forward were stalled by historic site concerns.

Interior demolition of those structures at 417 and 421 Adams is occurring now, Marriott said. Several floors of 417 will be demolished but architects and structural engineers are working on plans to make 421 structurally sound, he said.

Nickell hopes to put a restaurant or bar at the Moxo site and the remaining base of the burned building. He plans a 70’ by 40' plaza at the front of the location. The site had water damage but has been restored.

“I'm still in the process of trying to get things in order and financing in place that will allow us to renovate and put a facade on it.”

