Your chance to weigh in about Springfield's downtown

Downtown Springfield Inc. is hosting three public events to hear ideas for promotion and marketing of the downtown area.

"We're holding these public sessions to gather your authentic and invaluable feedback about downtown," DSI said.

Members of the DSI team will present and engage with attendees throughout the events.

The first is at the Downtown YMCA, 601 N. 4th St., on April 4 at 9:00 a.m.

Another will take place April 23 from 5:00 to 6:30 p.m. at CAP 1908, 1100 S. Grand Ave. East.

The final event is set for May 10 from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at Kidzeum of Health and Science, 412 E. Adams St.

All are invited.

