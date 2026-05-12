UIS Baseball returns to NCAA postseason as regional host

The Illinois Springfield baseball team earned the No. 2 seed in the Midwest Region and will host one of two NCAA Division II Midwest Regional sites this week at the UIS Baseball Field.

The Prairie Stars enter the postseason with a 34-18 record and return to NCAA Regional play after missing the tournament in 2024 and 2025. UIS is making its sixth NCAA postseason appearance in program history and will host this round for the first time since 2023.

Joining UIS in Springfield will be No. 3 seed Wayne State (37-14), No. 6 seed Missouri-St. Louis (33-20), and No. 7 seed UIndy (33-21).

Games will be played Thursday through Saturday at 11:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m., with an if-necessary game scheduled for Sunday at 11:00 a.m. The regional will follow a double-elimination format. Additional information regarding ticket sales and pricing will be released soon.

The other Midwest Regional site will be hosted by No. 1 seed Grand Valley State University (44-8), which welcomes No. 4 seed Missouri S&T (34-18), No. 5 seed Davenport (29-16), and No. 8 seed Kentucky Wesleyan College (30-22).

The winners of each Midwest Regional site will advance to the NCAA Division II Super Regional scheduled for the following weekend. Super Regional winners advance to the NCAA Division II Championship Finals at the USA Baseball National Training Complex in Cary, North Carolina.

UIS Athletics is also seeking volunteers to assist with event operations throughout the week. Interested individuals can sign up using the volunteer form link: Volunteer Signup

