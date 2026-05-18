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A lawmaker urges state leaders to opt in to the Federal Scholarship Tax Credit Program | First Listen

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS
Published May 18, 2026 at 6:31 AM CDT
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  • State Representative Mike Coffey says the scholarship tax credit program would be at no cost to Illinois taxpayers
  • A bill pending in the Illinois General Assembly that seeks to expand access to a federal discount drug program could cost Illinois employers millions of dollars
  • Cybercriminals shut down Canvas impacting schools across the country
  • A popular hiking spot and nature conservation area in Illinois is expanding
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