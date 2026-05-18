A lawmaker urges state leaders to opt in to the Federal Scholarship Tax Credit Program | First Listen
- State Representative Mike Coffey says the scholarship tax credit program would be at no cost to Illinois taxpayers
- A bill pending in the Illinois General Assembly that seeks to expand access to a federal discount drug program could cost Illinois employers millions of dollars
- Cybercriminals shut down Canvas impacting schools across the country
- A popular hiking spot and nature conservation area in Illinois is expanding