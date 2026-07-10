The U.S. Department of Justice is threatening to prosecute Illinois election officials | First Listen
- The U.S. Department of Justice is warning election officials could be criminally prosecuted if they knowingly allow noncitizens to cast ballots to register to vote
- A federal appeals court has upheld Illinois' assault weapons ban
- An area Republican lawmaker says a Democratic colleague should resign following a federal indictment that alleges corruption
- Illinois Republicans want stricter ethics laws to force more transparency involving legislative misconduct