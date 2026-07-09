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There are plans advancing to make the Y Block in Springfield a public park | First Listen

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Michelle Eccles
Published July 9, 2026 at 6:23 AM CDT
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  • The City of Springfield will consider whether to transfer the Y block land to the Illinois Department of Natural Resources
  • A federal grand jury has indicted an Urbana state representative and her husband, the Champaign County Clerk
  • The Trump administration has shrunk the ranks of county staff who help farmers apply for loans
  • Another Illinois university is offering retirement incentives as a way to curb costs
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Michelle Eccles
Michelle Eccles anchors NPR Illinois' Morning Edition. Michelle has more than 30 years of experience in broadcasting which all began at her high school radio station, Homewood-Flossmoor High School in Flossmoor, Illinois. She attended Southern Illinois University Carbondale for her Bachelor of Arts in Communication with a focus in Radio Television and went on to become an award winning anchor and reporter for stations in Decatur and Springfield.
See stories by Michelle Eccles
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