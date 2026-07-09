There are plans advancing to make the Y Block in Springfield a public park | First Listen
- The City of Springfield will consider whether to transfer the Y block land to the Illinois Department of Natural Resources
- A federal grand jury has indicted an Urbana state representative and her husband, the Champaign County Clerk
- The Trump administration has shrunk the ranks of county staff who help farmers apply for loans
- Another Illinois university is offering retirement incentives as a way to curb costs