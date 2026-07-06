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A prisoner review board next month will hear a request for medical release for Sean Grayson | First Listen

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Michelle Eccles
Published July 6, 2026 at 6:28 AM CDT
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  • Former Sangamon County Sheriff's Deputy Sean Grayson has served less than six months of his 20 year sentence for the murder of Sonya Massey, but his legal team is seeking he be let go for medical reasons
  • The new Illinois Republican Party Chair says he hopes voters are getting tired of Governor JB Pritzker
  • U.S. Senator Dick Durbin won't be on the ballot this fall, but voting is still on his mind
  • Illinois has reported several cases of a parasitic illness that can cause severe diarrhea and other digestive symptoms
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Michelle Eccles
Michelle Eccles anchors NPR Illinois' Morning Edition. Michelle has more than 30 years of experience in broadcasting which all began at her high school radio station, Homewood-Flossmoor High School in Flossmoor, Illinois. She attended Southern Illinois University Carbondale for her Bachelor of Arts in Communication with a focus in Radio Television and went on to become an award winning anchor and reporter for stations in Decatur and Springfield.
See stories by Michelle Eccles
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