A prisoner review board next month will hear a request for medical release for Sean Grayson | First Listen
- Former Sangamon County Sheriff's Deputy Sean Grayson has served less than six months of his 20 year sentence for the murder of Sonya Massey, but his legal team is seeking he be let go for medical reasons
- The new Illinois Republican Party Chair says he hopes voters are getting tired of Governor JB Pritzker
- U.S. Senator Dick Durbin won't be on the ballot this fall, but voting is still on his mind
- Illinois has reported several cases of a parasitic illness that can cause severe diarrhea and other digestive symptoms