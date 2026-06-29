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A pandemic-rea bid to support restaurants and bars will become a permanent law in Illinois | First Listen

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Michelle Eccles
Published June 29, 2026 at 6:15 AM CDT
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  • Cocktails to go is now law in Illinois
  • Governor Pritzker says new federal data on erroneous food assistance payments is not accurate
  • Food and agricultural organizations from the U.S., Canada and Mexico are urging the three countries to renew a massive trade agreement
  • The Trump administration has joined a lawsuit attempting to stop a first-of-its-kind reparations plan in Evanston
  • IDNR is investigating a fish die-off in the Illinois River near Peoria
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Michelle Eccles
Michelle Eccles anchors NPR Illinois' Morning Edition. Michelle has more than 30 years of experience in broadcasting which all began at her high school radio station, Homewood-Flossmoor High School in Flossmoor, Illinois. She attended Southern Illinois University Carbondale for her Bachelor of Arts in Communication with a focus in Radio Television and went on to become an award winning anchor and reporter for stations in Decatur and Springfield.
See stories by Michelle Eccles
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