Southern Illinois tornadoes kill two and injures five | First Listen
- The Jefferson County Sheriff's office says both of the individuals who died were in separate single-wide trailer homes
- A senate bill would allow year-round sales of E15
- A new Illinois law raises the age senior drivers have to take a mandatory driving test
- Illinois unemployment remained steady in May at 5.1%
- The now cleared "Broadview Six" protestors are asking a federal judge to investigate a special prosecutor to investigate government lawyers