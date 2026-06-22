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Southern Illinois tornadoes kill two and injures five | First Listen

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Michelle Eccles
Published June 22, 2026 at 6:22 AM CDT
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  • The Jefferson County Sheriff's office says both of the individuals who died were in separate single-wide trailer homes
  • A senate bill would allow year-round sales of E15
  • A new Illinois law raises the age senior drivers have to take a mandatory driving test
  • Illinois unemployment remained steady in May at 5.1%
  • The now cleared "Broadview Six" protestors are asking a federal judge to investigate a special prosecutor to investigate government lawyers
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Michelle Eccles
Michelle Eccles anchors NPR Illinois' Morning Edition. Michelle has more than 30 years of experience in broadcasting which all began at her high school radio station, Homewood-Flossmoor High School in Flossmoor, Illinois. She attended Southern Illinois University Carbondale for her Bachelor of Arts in Communication with a focus in Radio Television and went on to become an award winning anchor and reporter for stations in Decatur and Springfield.
See stories by Michelle Eccles
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