Destructive tornadoes and storms cause damage in several central Illinois towns | First Listen
- Petersburg, Blue Mound, Effingham, and Charleston among the cities hit hard by Wednesday's storms
- A federal appeals court said this week that former a Commonwealth Edison CEO and a former lobbyist could be retried on charges related to bribery
- Some lawmakers hope to continue discussions with constituents on data centers
- Illinois lawmakers this spring approved a measure that would prohibit new immigration centers near schools, homes, day care centers, parks or places of worship