Springfield to evaluate current procedures on sounding tornado sirens | First Listen
- Springfield Mayor Misty Buscher says she is committed to a review following Wednesday's tornado where sirens weren't sounded
- No updates on an Ameren lineman injured while making repairs last week
- A sinkhole on I-44 in St. Louis causing traffic headaches
- Some items on Governor JB Pritzker's wishlist did NOT pass this spring
- Disability rights and patient advocacy groups challenging a new law that allows terminally ill patients to seek medication to end their own lives