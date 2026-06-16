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Springfield to evaluate current procedures on sounding tornado sirens | First Listen

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Michelle Eccles
Published June 16, 2026 at 6:28 AM CDT
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  • Springfield Mayor Misty Buscher says she is committed to a review following Wednesday's tornado where sirens weren't sounded
  • No updates on an Ameren lineman injured while making repairs last week
  • A sinkhole on I-44 in St. Louis causing traffic headaches
  • Some items on Governor JB Pritzker's wishlist did NOT pass this spring
  • Disability rights and patient advocacy groups challenging a new law that allows terminally ill patients to seek medication to end their own lives
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Michelle Eccles
Michelle Eccles anchors NPR Illinois' Morning Edition. Michelle has more than 30 years of experience in broadcasting which all began at her high school radio station, Homewood-Flossmoor High School in Flossmoor, Illinois. She attended Southern Illinois University Carbondale for her Bachelor of Arts in Communication with a focus in Radio Television and went on to become an award winning anchor and reporter for stations in Decatur and Springfield.
See stories by Michelle Eccles
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