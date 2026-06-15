An estimated 10,000 people in Illinois will soon lose their Medicaid coverage | First Listen
- Capitol News Illinois says the Medicaid cuts impact noncitizens who are legally present in the United States on humanitarian grounds
- Illinois U.S. Senator Dick Durbin says a bipartisan solution is needed to ensure social security remains solvent
- Stores that accept federal food assistance will soon be required to stock more foods
- The Illinois State Treasurer has announced a new grant program to assist groups helping those battling food insecurity