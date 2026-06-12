State Week: Is the Chicago Bears' move to Indiana a done deal?

The Chicago Bears have announced the team will move ahead with a project to build a new stadium in Hammond, Indiana - just across the state line from Illinois.

The Bears had sought property tax help for a move to Arlington Heights in Chicago's northwest suburbs. But lawmakers couldn't agree and the recent legislative session ended without approval.

Where does the stadium push stand now? And will Illinois make a final two minute drive to keep the Bears?

Also, the Pritzker Administration has announced plans to close and move the Logan Correctional Center from Lincoln to Joliet. The decision brings more economic uncertainty to the central Illinois town.

Host Sean Crawford is joined by Professor Emeritus Charlie Wheeler and Capitol News Illinois' Brenden Moore.